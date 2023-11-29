French justice minister faces verdict in conflict of interest case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A court will on Wednesday hand down its verdict in the trial of France's justice minister, accused of a conflict of interest in a case that has embarrassed President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, a pugnacious former star defence lawyer, was in 2021 charged with misusing his position to settle scores with opponents from his legal career.

He is the first sitting French justice minister to stand trial. He is being tried by the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR), whose sole remit is to judge incumbent or former ministers for offences committed while in office.