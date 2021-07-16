UrduPoint.com
French Justice Minister Indicted For Possible Conflict Of Interests

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:58 PM

French Justice Minister Indicted for Possible Conflict of Interests

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti stood trial on Friday and was charged in a case involving possible conflict of interest, his lawyer said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti stood trial on Friday and was charged in a case involving possible conflict of interest, his lawyer said.

The justice chief was summoned to the Law Court of the Republic, the only body empowered in France to consider complaints against government officials.

During the hearing, Dupond-Morretti was accused of using his office to settle accounts with certain judicial officials with whom he had previously had issues when working as a lawyer, according to Christophe Ingrain, a member of his defense. Related complaints were filed by three magistrates' unions and the anti-corruption association Anticor.

"They did not explain to him the reasons why the investigative commission considered that the evidence was serious and coincidental," the lawyer added.

The minister denies all accusations, while his defense intends to file a motion to dismiss all charges next week.

