French Justice Minister Refuses To Step Down Despite Criminal Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 07:08 PM

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Tuesday that he does not intend to leave his post despite the fact that a court case was opened against him on charges of conflict of interest and abuse of power

"I remain loyal to the President of the Republic and the prime minister. The prime minister assured me yesterday of her full confidence," Dupond-Moretti said, as quoted by French broadcaster BFMTV, adding that "his resignation from the post of head of the ministry of justice is not an issue."

On Monday, a Paris court ruled that a case should be opened against Dupond-Moretti as he used his authority to settle personal scores with judges he met during his legal career. Dupond-Moretti is indicted on two cases he handled before French President Emmanuel Macron appointed him as minister in 2020.

Dupond-Moretti's allegations relate to his investigation into the activities of three judges, who in 2014 ordered the seizure of telephone records of dozens of judges and court officials, including Dupond-Moretti, in the investigation of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

The judges wanted to find out who had alerted Sarkozy that his phone was being tapped.

Dupond-Moretti's second case involves a judge in Monaco, who detained his client, a high-ranking police officer, on charges of improper investigative practices. Dupond-Moretti then filed a complaint against the judge for violating the secrecy of the investigation. The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Dupond-Moretti could face up to five years in prison and a $495,000 fine if found guilty.

French media reported that Dupond-Moretti is the first politician in France to stand trial while still holding a post in the ministry.

