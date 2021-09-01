UrduPoint.com

French, Kazakh Presidents Discuss Afghanistan By Phone

Wed 01st September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed developments in Afghanistan and their ramifications for Central Asia in a phone call.

"The two presidents discussed the situation in Afghanistan and its repercussions in Central Asia.

They expressed their wish to work together for the sake of security and stability in the region," the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen the partnership between France and Kazakhstan, especially in the economy, the statement added.

In mid-August, the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) entered Kabul, leading to the collapse of the civilian government. On August 30, the Pentagon announced the completion of US troop withdrawal from the militant-controlled country.

