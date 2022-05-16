UrduPoint.com

French Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne To Be Appointed As New Prime Minister - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 08:43 PM

French Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne to Be Appointed as New Prime Minister - Reports

French Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne will be appointed as the country's new prime minister, BFMTV reported on Monday, citing sources

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) French Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne will be appointed as the country's new prime minister, BFMTV reported on Monday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron accepted Prime Minister Jean Castex's resignation.

More Stories From World

