French Labor Minister Urges Senate To Speed Up Adoption Of Pension Reform Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 11:26 PM

French Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt on Friday urged the Senate, the French parliament's upper house, on behalf of the government to vote for the full text of the controversial pension reform bill, instead of discussing its articles separately

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) French Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt on Friday urged the Senate, the French parliament's upper house, on behalf of the government to vote for the full text of the controversial pension reform bill, instead of discussing its articles separately.

Currently, the Senate is reviewing separate articles of the bill, which delays the process. Senators are required by law to complete their review by midnight on Sunday.

"In accordance with the provisions of the third paragraph of article 44 of the constitution and the ninth paragraph of article 42 of the standing orders of the Senate, the government asks the Senate to hold a unified vote on the entire content of the text (of the bill)," Dussopt said addressing the upper house.

Article 44 of the French constitution, to which Dussopt referred, restricts voting for individual articles and amendments of the bill and obliges the lawmakers to vote for the whole text or its major parts.

If the bill is adopted, a mixed commission that includes an equal number of representatives of the two chambers of the parliament will work on the text. The document prepared by the commission will then be sent to both chambers for approval.

On January 10, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne introduced a bill to raise the retirement age in the country from 62 to 64 and abolish separate pension regimes for certain professions. The reform has caused a wave of protests across the country. Since Borne's announcement, six nationwide demonstrations against the bill have already taken place, resulting in clashes with the police, blackouts and disruption of transport.

