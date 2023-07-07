French Lawmaker Advocates Reintroduction of Military Conscription to 'Educate' Youth

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) France could theoretically reintroduce conscription for young people to set them on the right path if their parents cannot handle them, a lawmaker from the far-right National Rally party, Jean-Philippe Tanguy, said on Friday.

"If a woman, like others, and it can happen to anyone, cannot cope with a difficult child, we need structures to put this young person on the right path, as was the case before with conscription," Tanguy told French broadcaster BFMTV, commenting on the behavior of young people during the recent mass protests that erupted across France.

It is theoretically possible to reinstate the draft, but it would be extremely difficult because the structures that would allow it have been severely weakened or eliminated, the parliamentarian added.

The lawmaker also partially blamed the protests on immigrants, noting that they are "French, but only on paper.

"

"We need all those living in our country to be able to assimilate and absorb our culture, and for those who do not want that, there is no place on the territory (of France), it's simple," he said.

On June 27, a police officer shot a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop after he allegedly refused to obey police orders. Over the past week, France has been gripped by protests against police violence that have escalated into riots, arson and looting. According to the latest figures from the French Interior Ministry, over 12,000 cars and some 500 municipal buildings have been burned and over 1,000 shops and bank offices have been looted in the unrest. A total of about 4,000 people, many of them juveniles, have been detained.