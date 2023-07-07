Open Menu

French Lawmaker Advocates Reintroduction Of Military Conscription To 'Educate' Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 07:55 PM

French Lawmaker Advocates Reintroduction of Military Conscription to 'Educate' Youth

France could theoretically reintroduce conscription for young people to set them on the right path if their parents cannot handle them, a lawmaker from the far-right National Rally party, Jean-Philippe Tanguy, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) France could theoretically reintroduce conscription for young people to set them on the right path if their parents cannot handle them, a lawmaker from the far-right National Rally party, Jean-Philippe Tanguy, said on Friday.

"If a woman, like others, and it can happen to anyone, cannot cope with a difficult child, we need structures to put this young person on the right path, as was the case before with conscription," Tanguy told French broadcaster BFMTV, commenting on the behavior of young people during the recent mass protests that erupted across France.

It is theoretically possible to reinstate the draft, but it would be extremely difficult because the structures that would allow it have been severely weakened or eliminated, the parliamentarian added.

The lawmaker also partially blamed the protests on immigrants, noting that they are "French, but only on paper.

"

"We need all those living in our country to be able to assimilate and absorb our culture, and for those who do not want that, there is no place on the territory (of France), it's simple," he said.

On June 27, a police officer shot a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop after he allegedly refused to obey police orders. Over the past week, France has been gripped by protests against police violence that have escalated into riots, arson and looting. According to the latest figures from the French Interior Ministry, over 12,000 cars and some 500 municipal buildings have been burned and over 1,000 shops and bank offices have been looted in the unrest. A total of about 4,000 people, many of them juveniles, have been detained.

Related Topics

Riots Police Interior Ministry France Bank Traffic Young June Women All From

Recent Stories

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

7 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

7 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

8 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

5 minutes ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

5 minutes ago
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

5 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

9 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

9 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

9 minutes ago
 DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements d ..

DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World