French Lawmaker Hopes French, Russian Legislators To Meet In 2020 After Long Suspension

French Lawmaker Hopes French, Russian Legislators to Meet in 2020 After Long Suspension

The chairwoman of the French-Russian friendship group in the lower house of the French parliament said on Monday that she hoped that lawmakers from the two countries would gather next year for their belated meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The chairwoman of the French-Russian friendship group in the lower house of the French parliament said on Monday that she hoped that lawmakers from the two countries would gather next year for their belated meeting.

"I hope that the interparliamentary committee, which has not assembled for six years, will meet in Moscow in 2020," Caroline Janvier said at a convention of the Russian International Studies Association in Moscow.

She said French President Emmanuel Macron valued parliamentary relations with Russia.

The committee was last held in Paris in February 2013. Meetings were suspended at France's request following the conflict that broke out in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied having any role in it.

