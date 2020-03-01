UrduPoint.com
French Lawmakers File Rival Motions Of No Confidence In Government Over Pension Reform

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:40 AM

French Lawmakers File Rival Motions of No Confidence in Government Over Pension Reform

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) French lawmakers from the left and right of the spectrum filed motions of no confidence in the government after it pushed a controversial pension reform through the parliament on Saturday.

"We have just lodged our motion of public censure," Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the leftist France Unbowed, said on Twitter, where he posted the photo of the document signed by 63 legislators.

Another motion was filed by the right-wing Republicans of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to the French BFMTV channel.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe invoked a power granted to him by the constitution. It allows a French prime minister to push a bill through the parliament without a vote if deemed necessary. The reform was in for a long debate after the opposition proposed over 40,000 amendments.

