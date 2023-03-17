UrduPoint.com

French Lawmakers From LIOT Opposition Group Put Forward Vote Of No Confidence In Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 09:37 PM

French Lawmakers From LIOT Opposition Group Put Forward Vote of No Confidence in Gov't

The centrists and former macronists, members of the LIOT faction in the lower house of the French parliament, have put forward a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, BFMTV reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The centrists and former macronists, members of the LIOT faction in the lower house of the French parliament, have put forward a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, BFMTV reported.

"I call all parliamentarians to be responsible in order to protect our democracy," the group's leader, Bertrand Pancher, said on the air of the tv channel.

The petition filed by LIOT was signed by 91 lawmakers.

On Thursday, the leader of the faction of the far-right National Rally party in the French parliament, Marine Le Pen, also announced her intention to put forward a vote of no confidence. Similar intention was announced by the lawmakers of the coalition of leftist forces New People's Ecological and Social Union (Nupes).

