French Lawmakers Hope Russia Will Not 'Meddle' In 2022 Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

French Lawmakers Hope Russia Will Not 'Meddle' in 2022 Presidential Election

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) French lawmakers of the presidential political party Pierre Person and Buon Tan have told Ukrainian media they hope Russia will not "interfere" in the 2022 presidential election in their country, and think that Kiev may share its experience in digital security with Paris.

In an interview with Ukrainian weekly Leviy Bereh, Person, a member of the La Republique En Marche! party, claimed to be a victim of alleged Russian meddling in the 2017 election, saying that his personal data were used in an attack on President Emmanuel Macron, who was a presidential candidate at the time.

"I hope that in 2022 these things will not happen again. At the same time, I think that we should have no illusions about the existing practices," Person said, adding that Ukraine's experience in counteracting this alleged interference and setting up digital security systems "may be useful for France.

"

Person's stance was echoed by his fellow En Marche! lawmaker.

"We see that Russia, and not only it, is investing more efforts and resources in that direction. France is also adapting to, increasing its defense capability and counteraction measures," Tan said.

Several Western countries have accused Russia of meddling in foreign elections. Moscow vociferously denies such charges, saying that there is no evidence for such allegations.

The next presidential election in France is scheduled for April 2022.

More Stories From World

