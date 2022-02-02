UrduPoint.com

French Lawmakers Prepare Resolution To Provide Assange With Political Asylum

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 01:10 AM

French Lawmakers Prepare Resolution to Provide Assange With Political Asylum

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) French lawmakers have prepared a resolution calling the French government to provide WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with political asylum, and expect the French National Assembly to support it on Friday, member of parliament Jennifer De Temmerman said on Tuesday.

On December 10, 2021, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.

"This resolution is concrete. Above all, it's a call to provide Assange with political asylum," Temmerman, a member of the opposition Liberties and Territories party, said at a briefing.

Temmerman went on to say that she understood that it is difficult to provide Assange with political asylum at this point and for this reason, the draft resolution has provisions for whistleblowers to request political asylum in France from abroad.

"Despite all claims from the United States authorities, Julian Assange is no more, no less a political prisoner who undergoes one of the tortures, as acknowledged by the special UN representative," lawmaker Cedric Villani added.

The lawmakers added that they plan to apply to the European Council to create a special convention on the protection of whistleblowers' rights.

Nearly 60 lawmakers from all political persuasions have signed on to the resolution, they added. The National Assembly, the French lower house, is expected to vote for the resolution on February 4.

The WikiLeaks founder has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions. In 2012, instead of appearing in court as his bail conditions demanded, Assange sought shelter in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained until 2019 over concerns that he might otherwise end up extradited to the US.

Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on the atrocities committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, Assange may be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution National Assembly United Nations Prisoner Parliament Vote Iraq France London United States February May October December 2019 2020 All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

42 minutes ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

1 hour ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

1 hour ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

1 hour ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>