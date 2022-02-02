French Lawmakers Prepare Resolution to Provide Assange With Political Asylum

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) French lawmakers have prepared a resolution calling the French government to provide WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with political asylum, and expect the French National Assembly to support it on Friday, member of parliament Jennifer De Temmerman said on Tuesday.

On December 10, 2021, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.

"This resolution is concrete. Above all, it's a call to provide Assange with political asylum," Temmerman, a member of the opposition Liberties and Territories party, said at a briefing.

Temmerman went on to say that she understood that it is difficult to provide Assange with political asylum at this point and for this reason, the draft resolution has provisions for whistleblowers to request political asylum in France from abroad.

"Despite all claims from the United States authorities, Julian Assange is no more, no less a political prisoner who undergoes one of the tortures, as acknowledged by the special UN representative," lawmaker Cedric Villani added.

The lawmakers added that they plan to apply to the European Council to create a special convention on the protection of whistleblowers' rights.

Nearly 60 lawmakers from all political persuasions have signed on to the resolution, they added. The National Assembly, the French lower house, is expected to vote for the resolution on February 4.

The WikiLeaks founder has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions. In 2012, instead of appearing in court as his bail conditions demanded, Assange sought shelter in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained until 2019 over concerns that he might otherwise end up extradited to the US.

Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on the atrocities committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, Assange may be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.