French Leader Macron, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen to Hold Talks in Paris on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Paris on Monday.

The two politicians are expected to discuss key European security issues, including migration, and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit, which is scheduled to be held from December 3-4 in London.

Macron and Frederiksen will also discuss Brexit and the European Union agenda for the coming years under the newly formed European Commission.