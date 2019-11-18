UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Leader Macron, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen To Hold Talks In Paris On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

French Leader Macron, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen to Hold Talks in Paris on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Paris on Monday.

The two politicians are expected to discuss key European security issues, including migration, and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit, which is scheduled to be held from December 3-4 in London.

Macron and Frederiksen will also discuss Brexit and the European Union agenda for the coming years under the newly formed European Commission.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister European Union London Paris Brexit December From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 November 2019

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

11 hours ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

11 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.