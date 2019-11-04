UrduPoint.com
French Leader Seeks China Deals, Also Set To Raise 'taboo' Issues

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:01 PM

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on Monday to drum up new business deals, but under warning from his hosts to keep off thorny issues such as the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Macron began his second official trip to China in the financial hub of Shanghai, where he will attend an international import fair against the backdrop of the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Speaking to French and German businesspeople attending the trade expo, Macron said Europeans must work together to compete economically with China.

The more Europeans work as one, "the more credibility and results we have," Macron said.

Macron and other foreign leaders attended a gala dinner Monday night hosted by President Xi Jinping on the eve of the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

After his visit to Shanghai, he will meet Xi again on Wednesday in Beijing, where the two leaders will hold more talks.

