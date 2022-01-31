UrduPoint.com

French Left 'people's Primary' Fails To End Feuding

France's leftist presidential hopefuls traded barbs on Monday after a prominent former minister won a grass roots "people's primary" that failed to end the squabbling between left-wing forces ahead of the April vote

France's leftist presidential hopefuls traded barbs on Monday after a prominent former minister won a grass roots "people's primary" that failed to end the squabbling between left-wing forces ahead of the April vote.

The Primary on Sunday picked former justice minister Christiane Taubira as the favourite to lead the left's efforts to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in the election.

A total of 392,000 people took part in the four-day online poll organised by political activists including environmentalists, feminists and anti-racism groups.

Taubira, a long-time champion of the activist left, entered the contest as the favourite and emerged with the highest score on a scale from "very good" to "inadequate".

The French Guiana-born left-winger, 69, was a progressive voice in former Socialist president Francois Hollande's government and the driver behind the 2013 legalisation of same-sex marriage.

She resigned after disagreeing with Hollande over anti-terror legislation.

Next in the primary rankings came the Green party's Yannick Jadot, hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, and Euro MP Pierre Larrouturou, followed by Anne Hidalgo who is the mayor of Paris and the Socialist Party candidate.

"We want a united left, we want a strong left and we have a great road in front of us," Taubira told activists after the result Sunday.

But the primary was in trouble from the start after Melenchon, Hidalgo and Jadot refused to have anything to do with it, or abide by its result.

Communist candidate Fabien Roussel said Monday he had no intention of backing Taubira who "has no election programme".

