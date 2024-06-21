Open Menu

French Left Vows New Taxes As Snap Election Draws Near

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 08:36 PM

French left vows new taxes as snap election draws near

Left-wing parties in France on Friday pledged to raise 30 billion euros a year from taxing businesses and the rich if they win a majority at snap parliamentary polls, drawing ire from centrists and business leaders

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Left-wing parties in France on Friday pledged to raise 30 billion Euros a year from taxing businesses and the rich if they win a majority at snap parliamentary polls, drawing ire from centrists and business leaders.

The promises to fund new welfare handouts come as the left tries to catch up to the lead of the far-right National Rally (RN) in the polls -- both of them well ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's camp.

Socialists, Greens, Communists and hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) would "immediately reinstate a wealth tax with a climate component" to bring in "15 billion euros" ($16 billion) if they enter government, Socialist senator Alexandre Ouizille told journalists in Paris.

A tax on businesses' windfall profits would bring in a further 15 billion euros, the New Popular Front (NPF) alliance predicts.

Related Topics

Business France Paris Alliance Lead From Government Billion

Recent Stories

LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri politic ..

LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails

3 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

3 minutes ago
 Economic growth directly linked with fast sustaina ..

Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports: PM

28 seconds ago
 Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers ..

Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates

29 seconds ago
 Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

33 seconds ago
 Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid suppli ..

Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO

35 seconds ago
IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme

6 minutes ago
 WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social P ..

WB approves $535 mln for Crisis-Resilient Social Protection, LIVAQUA

6 minutes ago
 Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief

Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief

2 hours ago
 QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala

QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala

2 hours ago
 Shaheed BB always played important role for promot ..

Shaheed BB always played important role for promotion of democratic values: Balo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

2 hours ago

More Stories From World