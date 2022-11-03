UrduPoint.com

French Leftist Coalition Again Pushes For Vote Of No Confidence In French Government

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 12:10 AM

French Leftist Coalition Again Pushes for Vote of No Confidence in French Government

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The French left-wing coalition Nupes said on Wednesday that it would call for a new vote of no confidence in the government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

"Elisabeth Borne has once again engaged the government's liability by resorting to Article 49.3. The parliamentary faction of the La France Insoumise party and the Nupes coalition will submit a vote of no confidence," the coalition said, as quoted by French broadcaster BFMTV.

The decision comes after Borne invoked Article 49.3 of the French constitution for the fourth time on Wednesday to pass the second part of the 2023 budget bill.

The lower house of the French parliament, the National Assembly, has already twice rejected a vote of no confidence, called by the left-wing coalition. In addition, a similar vote proposed by Marine Le Pen's faction, the far-right National Rally party, was also rejected twice. None of these petitions won a majority of votes in the lower house of parliament.

The centrist government of Borne has been harshly criticized for triggering Article 49.3, which allowed her to pass the finance bill on October 19 without securing the parliament's stamp of approval.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Vote Budget France October Government

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

19 minutes ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

19 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

19 minutes ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

21 minutes ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

21 minutes ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.