French Leftist Coalition Again Pushes for Vote of No Confidence in French Government

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The French left-wing coalition Nupes said on Wednesday that it would call for a new vote of no confidence in the government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

"Elisabeth Borne has once again engaged the government's liability by resorting to Article 49.3. The parliamentary faction of the La France Insoumise party and the Nupes coalition will submit a vote of no confidence," the coalition said, as quoted by French broadcaster BFMTV.

The decision comes after Borne invoked Article 49.3 of the French constitution for the fourth time on Wednesday to pass the second part of the 2023 budget bill.

The lower house of the French parliament, the National Assembly, has already twice rejected a vote of no confidence, called by the left-wing coalition. In addition, a similar vote proposed by Marine Le Pen's faction, the far-right National Rally party, was also rejected twice. None of these petitions won a majority of votes in the lower house of parliament.

The centrist government of Borne has been harshly criticized for triggering Article 49.3, which allowed her to pass the finance bill on October 19 without securing the parliament's stamp of approval.