French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperation to Aid Ukraine - Reports

French defense company Nexter and a Lithuanian state-owned ammunition factory are discussing a cooperation agreement to provide military aid to Ukraine, France's Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) French defense company Nexter and a Lithuanian state-owned ammunition factory are discussing a cooperation agreement to provide military aid to Ukraine, France's Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In March, the EU summit in Brussels agreed to fund munitions supplies to Ukraine. For this purpose the European Peace Fund will allocate 2 billion Euros ($2.2 billion). Half of the sum is to be used for supplies from the EU members' existing reserves. The second billion is planned to be used for joint purchases. The supplies will primarily concern large-caliber artillery shells.

"Preliminary talks are underway to have Nexter help us expand production to large calibers in order to participate in the European project," a Lithuanian source was quoted by Les Echos as saying.

France confirmed that negotiations are underway with various companies, including the Lithuanian one.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.