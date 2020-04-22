French Lockdown Exit Strategy Should Consider Regional COVID-19 Situations - Mayor of Pau

The French government should take into account the health situations in every region while planning for the gradual lifting of COVID-19 crisis-related measures, expected to begin on May 11, Francois Bayrou, the mayor of the southwestern city of Pau and a former French education minister, told Franceinfo on Wednesday

"We shouldn't try to apply the same rule everywhere [across French regions] because the situations are not the same," Bayrou said while commenting on the upcoming government strategy of exiting the lockdown.

According to the mayor of Pau, local officials are perfectly able to manage the pandemic crisis themselves. He gave an example of the difference between a countryside school and an urban school, in a region heavily affected or rather spared by the coronavirus, pointing out that all these cases would require different approaches in terms of lifting the lockdown.

As for his town, Bayrou indicated that all the necessary measures regarding the lockdown exit strategy will be carried out. In particular, 500,000 protection masks were ordered and are to be distributed among citizens, he added.

Bayrou also described the French pattern of management as "centralized" and "uniform," and expressed hope that amid the coronavirus crisis, certain lessons would be learned, such as the same management standards for different situations should not be used.

As of Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in France is approaching to 160,000, with almost 21,000 fatalities and nearly 40,000 recoveries.