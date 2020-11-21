French Lower Chamber OKs Contentious Clause That Cracks Down on Filming of Police

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The French lower chamber on Friday approved in the first reading a contentious clause of the "Global Security" bill that makes it illegal to disseminate photos and videos of police officers "with intent to harm" them.

Article 24 of the draft legislation would impose up to a year in prison and a 45,000 Euros ($53,400) fine for disseminating videos and photos identifying police officers with an intention to harm them - penalties that critics deem a threat to press freedom. In response to the concerns, the parliament agreed amendments to remark that the measures do not infringe on the freedom to inform.

The article was approved in a 146-24 vote.

"Article 24 of the global security bill has been passed. With these amendments, we confirm our desire to better protect the law enforcement forces without compromising the freedom to inform," Christophe Castaner, the parliamentary leader of the ruling Republique En Marche party, tweeted.

Opposition and journalistic trade unions have raised concerns that the bill's clause would harm press freedom and reporters would not be able to film law enforcement officers during protests. On Tuesday, a rally was held in Paris against the contentious clause. After ensuing clashes, police were reported to have used tear gas and water cannons.