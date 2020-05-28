French Lower House Approves Using Controversial COVID-19 Tracing App - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) France's lower chamber on Wednesday voted in favor of using the controversial StopCovid smartphone app to allow tracing of COVID-19 within the population, BFMTV channel reported.

The app, which detects the presence of COVID-19 patients in the vicinity, has become a subject of heated discussions regarding the limits of the right to privacy as well as the issue of personal data security.

The opponents have also pointed out that the difficulties for senior citizens who are the most susceptible to the coronavirus and the least digitally literate.

Those in favor of the app have prevailed with 338 votes against 215, according to the broadcaster.

The apps adoption debate is taking place amid France exiting its COVID-19 lockdown. The process was launched on May 11, with the second stage being scheduled for June 2. The app will be available on the same day.