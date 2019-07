France's lower house of parliament approved a landmark law Tuesday to fight online hate speech that will give social networks 24 hours to remove illegal content and require the addition of a button to flag abuse

MPs voted overwhelmingly to adopt the draft law, which will now go to the Senate for approval.