French Lower House Passes Bill on Accelerating Construction of New Nuclear Reactors

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The French National Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill on nuclear energy aimed at accelerating the construction of six new reactors.

"A total of 399 members of parliament voted in favor of the draft law and 100 against it," the lower house's chairwoman said following the vote.

Voting against the bill were lawmakers representing The Greens and the left-wing France Unbowed parties.

In February 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France planned to build six new EPR2 nuclear reactors by 2050 in order to ensure the country's energy independence and guarantee electricity supply, at the same time helping achieve carbon neutrality. The president said that the construction would begin in 2027, while the first new reactor should be launched by 2035.