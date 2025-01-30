French Luxury Billionaire Sparks Tax Debate With Threat To Leave
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Bernard Arnault, the billionaire boss of the world's biggest luxury conglomerate LVMH, has picked a fight with the French government by suggesting that companies could flee France for the United States to escape a planned tax hike.
As the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is struggling to fine-tune a budget designed to tackle the country's deficits and debt mountain, Arnault took issue with an expected key ingredient, a special tax on large companies.
"I have just returned from the US, and I have witnessed the wind of optimism in that country. Coming back to France is a bit like taking a cold shower," Arnault said at this week's LVMH earnings presentation.
Usually seen as close to President Emmanuel Macron with whom he regularly meets, Arnault was among a group of very rich men attending President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington this month.
In stinging remarks, Arnault dismissed Bayrou's plan as "a tax made in France" and offered an unfavourable comparison between France and the United States.
In the US "taxes will fall to 15 percent", Arnault said.
"When you return to France and you see that they are planning to increase taxes on companies that produce in France -- to 40 percent -- it's incredible!
"If you actually wanted them to relocate, that would be the ideal way to do it," Arnault fumed, after his group reported a drop in 17 percent of its net profit for 2024 on a 2-percent slide in turnover.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation discuss cooperation
UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
More Stories From World
-
French luxury billionaire sparks tax debate with threat to leave3 minutes ago
-
Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter3 minutes ago
-
Southern African bloc calls emergency summit on DR Congo crisis for Friday13 minutes ago
-
Fly-half Prendergast starts for Six Nations champions Ireland against England13 minutes ago
-
Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter23 minutes ago
-
Hundreds gather in Khan Yunis for Israeli hostages release23 minutes ago
-
Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 1643 minutes ago
-
Australia declare on 654-6 in first Sri Lanka Test52 minutes ago
-
Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter52 minutes ago
-
1.2 million in Japan told to use less water to help rescue man from sinkhole1 hour ago
-
Koran burner shot dead in Sweden, five arrested1 hour ago
-
IMF boss to visit Ethiopia amid reforms1 hour ago