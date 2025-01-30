Open Menu

French Luxury Billionaire Sparks Tax Debate With Threat To Leave

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

French luxury billionaire sparks tax debate with threat to leave

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Bernard Arnault, the billionaire boss of the world's biggest luxury conglomerate LVMH, has picked a fight with the French government by suggesting that companies could flee France for the United States to escape a planned tax hike.

As the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is struggling to fine-tune a budget designed to tackle the country's deficits and debt mountain, Arnault took issue with an expected key ingredient, a special tax on large companies.

"I have just returned from the US, and I have witnessed the wind of optimism in that country. Coming back to France is a bit like taking a cold shower," Arnault said at this week's LVMH earnings presentation.

Usually seen as close to President Emmanuel Macron with whom he regularly meets, Arnault was among a group of very rich men attending President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington this month.

In stinging remarks, Arnault dismissed Bayrou's plan as "a tax made in France" and offered an unfavourable comparison between France and the United States.

In the US "taxes will fall to 15 percent", Arnault said.

"When you return to France and you see that they are planning to increase taxes on companies that produce in France -- to 40 percent -- it's incredible!

"If you actually wanted them to relocate, that would be the ideal way to do it," Arnault fumed, after his group reported a drop in 17 percent of its net profit for 2024 on a 2-percent slide in turnover.

