French Luxury Giant Kering to Stop Using Animal Fur in All Collections From Fall 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The French multinational corporation Kering, which owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Brioni, and other luxury brands, said on Friday that it has decided to fully refuse animal fur as a material for its clothes, starting next fall.

"Kering has taken the decision to stop using animal fur. Starting from the Fall 2022 collections, none of the Group's Houses will be using fur," Kering said in a statement.

The chairman and CEO of Kering, Francois-Henri Pinault, announced that the world has undergone changes, and so the luxury fashion industry needs to adjust to the new reality of placing greater value on animal welfare.

The conglomerate recalled that in 2017, Gucci was the first Kering brand to give up using fur, with Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Brioni and Saint Laurent later taking up the initiative.

In summer, Kering reported 54.1% revenue growth for the first half of 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020. Total revenue amounted to 8 billion Euros ($9.5 billion).