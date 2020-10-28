UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Magazine Charlie Hebdo To Publish New Edition With Cover Depicting Turkey's Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

French Magazine Charlie Hebdo to Publish New Edition With Cover Depicting Turkey's Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has on Tuesday unveiled the cover of its latest edition, which features a caricature depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an inappropriate situation.

The edition, which goes on sale Wednesday, depicts Erdogan sitting in an armchair half-dressed, with a can of drink in his hand. The cartoon also shows the character depicting the Turkish president lifting the dress of a woman interpreted to have given him the drink, exposing her bare rear.

The image contains the caption "Erdogan is very playful in his private life."

Tensions have risen between France and Turkey after Erdogan raised issue with comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron on radical islam following the death of teacher Samuel Paty at the hands of a radicalized teen.

Paty had reportedly shown cartoons depicting the Islamic prophet Mohammad in class, causing outrage among Muslim students.

Erdogan has called on Turkish citizens to boycott French goods after Macron pledged to step up efforts against radicalization and refused to renounce caricatures that could be interpreted as offensive.

Charlie Hebdo has previously published cartoons depicting the prophet Mohammad. In 2015, two Muslim terrorists broke into magazine's office and opened fire, killing 12 and injuring 11 others.

Related Topics

Fire Turkey France Sale Tayyip Erdogan Women 2015 Muslim

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

6 minutes ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s creative district extends support to Leb ..

2 hours ago

FIFA&#039;s chief tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED7 bn driven by property sector

2 hours ago

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.