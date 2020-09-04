UrduPoint.com
French Man With Rare Illness Plans To Livestream Own Death After Macron Refuses Euthanasia

French man Alain Cocq, who is suffering from an rare incurable illness, said he will stop eating food, taking medication and drinking water starting Friday in an effort to commit suicide a day after French President Emmanuel Macron responded negatively to Cocq's request for euthanasia, referring to the Leoetti law on the end of life

Earlier in August, Cocq asked Macron to authorize doctors to inject him with a barbiturate drug to put him in deep sedation to prevent further suffering from the disease. The president declined the patient's request, saying he did not have the power to undermine the Leoetti law, which allows for medical sedation only a few hours before certain death.

"[Starting Friday evening I will stop] morphine, drinking and eating. It is my full and complete will," Cocq said on the RTL broadcaster on Friday.

He also added that he would livestream the process on his Facebook page to draw attention to the setbacks of the Leoetti law.

The 57-year-old patient suffers from a rare sickness producing ischemia, which stops or makes insufficient the blood circulation in a tissue or organ. He has been living with the disease since age 23, when it was found.

