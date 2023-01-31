UrduPoint.com

French Mass Protests Challenge Macron Over Pensions Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 08:25 PM

French mass protests challenge Macron over pensions plan

French protesters launched a new push Tuesday to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into dropping a pension reform plan, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets and strikes disrupting transport and schools

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :French protesters launched a new push Tuesday to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into dropping a pension reform plan, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets and strikes disrupting transport and schools.

Union-led protesters came out for mass demonstrations for the second time in less than two weeks, challenging Macron's plan to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64, a flagship reform of his second mandate.

A police source said the authorities were bracing for up to 1.2 million people to take to the streets across the country.

If confirmed, the number would exceed the 1.1 million who came out on January 19 against the proposed shake-up -- already the largest protests since the last major round of pension reform in 2010.

"We hope to be at least that many again," the boss of the hard-left CGT union, Philippe Martinez, told media Tuesday, adding there would be 250 protest marches.

Laurent Berger, head of the moderate CFDT union, said there were "already more people than last time", even before the country's biggest protest in Paris had kicked off.

But Macron has shown no sign of stepping back, insisting on Monday that the reform was "essential".

Some 11,000 police were mobilised, with 4,000 deployed in Paris alone.

The first marches kicked off in the morning across the country, with several prominent opposition politicians taking part.

Related Topics

Protest Police Paris January Media From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Health Authorities announce successful integra ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Iran need to make PTA effective: Consul G ..

Pakistan-Iran need to make PTA effective: Consul General

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive C ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive Council

32 minutes ago
 Minister Health Qadir Patel offers health faciliti ..

Minister Health Qadir Patel offers health facilities to injured of Peshawar mosq ..

9 minutes ago
 Czechia Committed to One-China Policy but Has Righ ..

Czechia Committed to One-China Policy but Has Right to Decide Whom to Call- Prim ..

9 minutes ago
 EU Members Divided Over Ukraine's Accelerated Acce ..

EU Members Divided Over Ukraine's Accelerated Accession to Bloc - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.