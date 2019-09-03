UrduPoint.com
French Mayor Urges Action Against Mont-Blanc 'wackos'

Tue 03rd September 2019

French mayor urges action against Mont-Blanc 'wackos'

The mayor of Chamonix in the French Alps has urged President Emmanuel Macron to act against "wackos" climbing the nearby Mont Blanc, after a series of incidents including a British tourist abandoning a rowing machine on the famed mountain

Grenoble, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The mayor of Chamonix in the French Alps has urged President Emmanuel Macron to act against "wackos" climbing the nearby Mont Blanc, after a series of incidents including a British tourist abandoning a rowing machine on the famed mountain.

Mayor Jean-Marc Peillex, who for years has sounded the alarm against overcrowding on Europe's highest peak, said a member of Britain's "Royal Commandos" hauled up the exercise machine for a stunt on Saturday.

But he did not have the strength to bring it back down and left it in an emergency hut situated at 4,362 metres (14,300 feet).

The man gave his name as Disney -- "with a name like that, you'd think he thought he was at an amusement park," Peillex said in an open letter published Sunday.

Also over the weekend, he added, a German tourist made the ascent with his dog despite warnings from police brigades who patrol Mont Blanc routes during the busy summer season, and a promise that he would leave the dog at a refuge before attempting the summit.

Instead, the tourist snuck out for the top in the middle of the night with the dog who survived but returned with bloodied paws, according to photos posted on Peillex's Twitter account.

The weekend incidents came after two Swiss climbers in June landed a small plane just east of Mont Blanc's summit and then started hiking to the top.

Stopped by the mountain police, they were given only a 38-euro ($42) fine and allowed to fly off, since technically they had only broken laws from the 1960s setting out landing sites in the area.

