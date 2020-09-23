UrduPoint.com
French Media Express Joint Support For Charlie Hebdo After Cartoon Reprint

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:13 PM

Numerous French newspapers and broadcasters have expressed support for the satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo, which has faced new threats after republishing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammed, in an open letter advocating the freedom of expression

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Numerous French newspapers and broadcasters have expressed support for the satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo, which has faced new threats after republishing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammed, in an open letter advocating the freedom of expression.

The magazine reprinted the cartoons on the eve of the trial of 14 suspects accused of helping carry out a series of deadly terrorist attacks in January 2015 in Paris, and once again received multiple death threats. Charlie Hebdo's head of human resources, Marika Bret, had to move out of her house due to the threats.

"Let us recall here, in solidarity with Charlie Hebdo, who paid for the freedom by the blood of his collaborators, that in France the crime of blasphemy does not exist.

Some of us are believers and can naturally be shocked by blasphemy. However, they associate themselves unreservedly with our approach. Because in defending the freedom to blaspheme, it is not blasphemy that we defend but freedom," the open letter published by Charlie Hebdo read.

It called for French citizens to unite in the face of "the enemies of freedom," regardless of their differences in opinions.

The terrorist attack on the satirical magazine on January 7, 2015, resulted in twelve deaths. The terrorists, citing the cartoons as a reason behind the massacre, also killed a police officer the following day and another four people in the Hyper Casher store on January 9.

