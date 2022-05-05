UrduPoint.com

French Media Trying To Cover Up Military Crimes In Mali - Human Rights Activist

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

French Media Trying to Cover Up Military Crimes in Mali - Human Rights Activist

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The information campaign launched by several French media outlets in connection with the situation in Mali is based on gross falsification and is designed to hide the crimes of the French military, Mira Terada, head of the Russian non-profit organization Foundation to Battle Injustice, said on Thursday.

In May, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that Russia initiated a discussion in the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in the Malian city of Gossi with the aim of raising the issue of the disinformation campaign unleashed by France with accusations against Mali and Russia. In April, Malian troops reportedly found bodies buried near the former French base in Gossi.

"According to the unanimous opinion of the experts of the Foundation to Battle Injustice, the French media are trying to hide the obvious inhuman crimes of the French military with the help of gross and unsubstantiated informational falsification," Terada told reporters at an event in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

Terada noted that Mali and Russia should conduct an independent investigation.

The Russian experts should promptly conduct this investigation, and reveal the evidence when a truly objective and independent institution is created, which will continue to deal with issues of regulating international relations, she added.

The French-led military task force Takuba was founded in 2014 by a number of European countries to advise and assist the Malian military in their fight against terrorism in Sahel. On February 17, 2022, France and its allies in Takuba, along with a small number of Canadian soldiers, began a joint troop pullout from Mali due to disagreements with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the withdrawal of troops from the country will take from four to six months. The Malian government, in turn, urged Paris to withdraw the troops involved in counterterrorism operations "without delay."

On Monday, the Malian transitional authorities announced their decision to break off  defense cooperation with France.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia France Paris Mali St. Petersburg February April May Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.