French Medical Authority Allows Spacing of Coronavirus Vaccines - Health Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) France's medical authority has given the green light to the plan to space out coronavirus doses over a six-week period, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday.

"The French health authority has confirmed an important principle, according to which the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be injected six weeks later, instead of three, without a risk or a reduction in efficiency," he said.

The World Health Organization has recommended administering two doses of the Pfizer vaccine within 21-28 days, after some countries said they were considering widening the gap to vaccinate as many people as possible.

France started vaccinating at-risk groups of the population on December 27. Tens of thousands have been given a shot of the Pfizer vaccine as of Thursday, Veran said. The goal is to vaccinate a million people by the end of the month.