French Medical Authority Urges Macron to Lock Down Regions With High Infection Rates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Patrick Bouet, the head of France's National Council of the Order of Doctors, has sent an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron asking him to introduce stricter coronavirus restrictions, including a "real lockdown," in areas with high infection rates.

"The fact that I am [addressing you] in this manner today is because this terribly serious situation has necessitated us to adopt stricter measures and a real lockdown where necessary," Bouet said in the letter, published by the Liberation newspaper late on Tuesday.

According to the physician, France has "lost control" over the virus circulation in recent weeks, given the number of young patients and the infection rates in educational facilities.

Bouet expects the intensive care units across the country, and particularly in the central Ile-de-France region, to run out of capacity in a matter of days.

If this happens, doctors will no longer be able to "guarantee the well-treatment of patients required by the medical ethics," according to the letter.

In this regard, Bouet called on the French leader to "reinforce without delay and clearly, explicitly and right away, the health measures."

Macron is expected to address the nation on Wednesday evening on the possible toughening of restrictions across France, including the potential closure of schools.

On March 20, the French government locked down 16 regions with high infection rates and extended some nationwide restrictions, such as night curfew and partial closures of non-essential public venues.

France's COVID-19 toll to date includes nearly 4.6 million cases and more than 95,000 related fatalities. Over the past week, 13,046 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in France, including 2,821 admissions in intensive care units.