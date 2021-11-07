UrduPoint.com

French Medical Union Chief Hopes Macron To Encourage Revaccination In Upcoming Address

Sun 07th November 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) French Medical Trade Union head Jacques Battistoni told Franceinfo he hopes that French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming national address will give "a push forth to booster vaccination."

Macron is expected to give a televised speech on November 9 to update the public on the health situation amid a surge in positive cases.

"I am waiting for the reminder that we may be at the start of a new wave, one that is not very intense, not very strong, but we can still see that for several weeks now, cases have been on the rise," Battistoni said when asked what he thinks Macron will say on Tuesday.

He added that he expects Macron will speak positively and encourage people to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose or a booster shot.

Battistoni noted that the sole announcement of the president's speech this Tuesday increased the number of doctor appointments and had a "strong psychological effect" on people.

The same behaviour could be observed in France when Macron gave a speech on the COVID-19 situation in the country, ahead of the July 14 celebrations.

France's lower house of parliament, on Friday backed a draft law enabling the validity of COVID-19 sanitary passes until July 31, 2022. It was sailed through in a 118-89 vote and will be passed to Macron for approval.

On Wednesday, the government announced that face masks will be mandatory from November 8 for all school children in regions where COVID-19 infection rates are high. At the start of the month, the country reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of infections in two months.

