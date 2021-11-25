UrduPoint.com

French Military Convoy In Burkina Remains Blocked After Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:12 PM

French military convoy in Burkina remains blocked after protests

A large French military convoy heading for a French base in violence-scarred central Mali remained blocked in Burkina Faso on Thursday after being hampered by protests

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A large French military convoy heading for a French base in violence-scarred central Mali remained blocked in Burkina Faso on Thursday after being hampered by protests.

It first has to transit through Burkina Faso, which lies to the south, and then through Niger, to the east.

After entering Burkina's territory from Ivory Coast last week, the convoy was slowed by protesters at Bobo-Dioulasso, the country's second largest city, and then at Ouagadougou, the capital.

On Friday, the biggest demonstration occurred at Kaya, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Ouagadougou.

Thousands of protesters, some carrying placards reading "French army, leave" and "free the Sahel" and singing the Burkinabe national anthem, forced the convoy to hole up on a site near the town.

The following day, four people suffered gunshot wounds in Kaya, in circumstances that remain unclear -- French and Burkinabe soldiers fired warning shots to disperse demonstrators.

The convoy on Thursday was stationed in a military area about 30 kilometres (18 miles) northeast of Ouagadougou, pending the outcome of talks to let the trucks leave for Niger, the next country on the route.

The protests are being organised by a group called the Coalition of the African Patriots of Burkina Faso, or COPA BF.

Related Topics

Army Kaya Ouagadougou Mali Reading Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Niger SITE From

Recent Stories

People without vaccination card not allow to enter ..

People without vaccination card not allow to enter in government offices, public ..

2 minutes ago
 Italian defence secy general calls on air chief

Italian defence secy general calls on air chief

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

2 minutes ago
 Hasaan Khawar criticizes poor economic policies of ..

Hasaan Khawar criticizes poor economic policies of PML-N

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt committed to maintain law & order : Ha ..

Punjab govt committed to maintain law & order : Hasaan Khawar

7 minutes ago
 'Govt focused on safeguarding women's rights, equa ..

'Govt focused on safeguarding women's rights, equal opportunities in life' : Eja ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.