French Military Kills High-Ranking Jihadist in Mali - Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The French mission in Mali, Barkhane, has eliminated Nasser Al Tergui, a senior member of the African-based affiliate of Al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), the French Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The jihadist was spotted on October 15 in a car with four other members of the Katiba Serma armed group. The next day the vehicle headed south, and the French forces launched an operation to apprehend it.

"As the vehicle refused to stop, two airstrikes were made to stop it. The vehicle was destroyed and all 5 passengers were neutralized," the ministry said in a statement.

Al Tergui, who joined the group in 2012, was the second most important member in charge of key operational activities, including the laying of improvised explosives, according to the statement.

Deployed to the African region of Sahel since 2014, operation Barkhane, involving some 5,000 French soldiers, has cooperated with the armies of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger to fight jihadists operating in the region.

In summer, French President Emmanuel Macron declared the end of the mission in Africa, with all troops set to be withdrawn by the first half of the next year. Instead, the international community should boost its military presence in the region, Macron said.