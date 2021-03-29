French Military Presence in Terrorism-Hit Sahel Rather Inconclusive - Nigerien Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) French-led military mission Barkhane, which operates in the African Sahel region to tackle the terrorist threat, has so far been rather ineffective, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum said in an interview to RFI and France 24 media outlets, published on Monday.

The Western African nation, situated in the Sahel, is plunged into a security crisis over Islamic insurgency and related terrorist activities. Since 2014, Paris has been heading a 5,000-strong Operation Barkhane against the jihadist threat in the region. The mission comprises the military forces of France and the armies of the G5 Sahel bloc that includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, and Mauritania. Despite the efforts, terrorists are still active across the region and regularly conduct deadly attacks and abductions on both military and civilians.

"We would have liked to have had better results in our cooperation with the French army than we have," Bazoum said, adding that the partial withdrawal of the French troops from the region would scarcely impact on the situation overall and the balance of power in particular.

However, he noted that it would be preferable that France keeps its air forces in the area. The president also said that the possible withdrawal of the French military would not be seen "as an abandonment on the part of the French."

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron said that while he did not plan to immediately cut off a military deployment to the region, he intended to reduce it in the coming years to pave the way for more security contributions from other European nations to the Sahel.

In the meantime, the Barkhane mission has been a subject of anti-French sentiments in the G5 member states, as its critics claim it brought no significant improvement to the security situation in the region. In particular, Niger has recently been rocked by a major jihadist attack that occurred in a locality near the border with Mali and took 137 lives.