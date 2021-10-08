UrduPoint.com

French Millionaire Donates $340,000 To Potential Presidential Bid Of Far-Right Pundit

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) French millionaire Charles Gave has donated 300,000 Euros ($346,000) to the potential election campaign of far-right pundit and presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour, BFMTV reported.

The contribution marked the first large payment to the would-be president's campaign fund, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

According to a recent poll by the Harris Interactive research agency, Zemmour is likely to get to the second round of the presidential race in France next spring. The poll suggests that 45% would rather vote for Zemmour. However, the writer has not officially announced his election campaign yet.

The first round of the 2022 election will take place on April 10, with the runoff scheduled for April 24. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron has yet to officially announce whether he will seek reelection.

