UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Minister Criticises Football, Calls For Season To End

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

French minister criticises football, calls for season to end

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Thursday called for the French league to end the Ligue 1 season and hit out at football clubs and players for a "lack of empathy" during the coronavirus pandemic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Thursday called for the French league to end the Ligue 1 season and hit out at football clubs and players for a "lack of empathy" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league will hold a teleconference on Thursday to discuss what to do next, after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said this week the "2019-20 professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart".

"A decision has to be made," Maracineanu told radio station RTL.

"The signal that the prime minister gave was clear and simple. We expect sporting bodies to assume their responsibilities as we do." One leading club president, Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas, has said he does not believe the season is necessarily dead and has even suggested a series of play-offs to decide relegation and European places, but the minister does not want that to happen.

"Resuming this season in August would go against what the prime minister and the government have proposed," Maracineanu, a former Olympic swimmer, said.

Maracineanu also criticised professional sport in France, and football in particular, for its response to the coronavirus crisis.

"At every level, everyone must be united," she said. "In professional sport, this isn't what we saw from the start.

"We saw tv broadcasters who said 'No, we will not give money owed for matches already played', we saw club executives who put their own interests first and we saw players who did not seem to care too much about their business, or about all the people who work around them so that sport lives and survives.

"You need empathy, you have to look at the person next to you. We have not really seen that from professional football."Players and clubs in the top two French divisions reached a non-binding agreement this month over a "temporary" pay cut to try and help save jobs for other staff.

A study by global players' union FIFPro has warned of a sharp rise in the number of footballers reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression since the game was suspended worldwide.

Related Topics

Football Dead Prime Minister Sports Business France Lyon Turkish Lira Money August Olympics TV All From Government Agreement Top Jobs Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Annual World Survey on Quality of Life (Pre-Corona ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

21 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

21 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

21 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.