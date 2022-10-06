UrduPoint.com

French Minister Delegate Proposes Reducing Heating Season By 1 Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 09:55 PM

French Minister Delegate for the City and Housing Olivier Klein proposed cutting short the heating season in the country by a month in order to save electricity, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday

According to Klein, the heating season in France should last from November 1 to April 1, instead of the usual October 15 to April 15.

"Reducing (the heating season) by a month will allow us to save 12% of energy," the minister delegate said.

Earlier in the day, the French government launched an energy sobriety plan to face winter. The goal is to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years, and to ensure that the country spends the winter without gas or electricity shortages.

The plan's measures also include a call to limit heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) and turn off lighting after 10 p.m, as well as encouragement of remote work.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.

