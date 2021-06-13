UrduPoint.com
French Minister Hospitalised With Covid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:07 AM

French Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne has been hospitalised with Covid-19, a week after testing positive for the virus, her ministry said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :French Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne has been hospitalised with Covid-19, a week after testing positive for the virus, her ministry said Monday.

Borne, 59, is under medical supervision in a hospital in the Paris region and her condition is improving, the ministry said in a statement.

On March 14, Borne tweeted that she had tested positive for Covid-19, saying that "despite a few symptoms I'm doing well" and that she would continue to do her job while respecting distancing rules.

The ministry said Monday that two junior ministers would take over during Borne's absence, with the support of her chiefs of staff and in contact with the minister herself.

On Saturday, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said that she, too, had tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing respiratory symptoms.

According to the newspaper Liberation, Bachelot on Friday went in person to watch the recording of a Paris Opera performance and met with singers backstage.

Earlier in the day, she presented singer Michel Sardou with the French Legion of Honour award, and gave him a congratulatory hug, the paper reported.

The 74-year-old tweeted Saturday that she would now revise her schedule "for the coming week."President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for Covid-19 in December and self-isolated for a week while he was sick, and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire contracted the virus in September.

