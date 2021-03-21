UrduPoint.com
French Minister Of Culture Contracts Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:10 AM

French Minister of Culture Contracts Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) France's Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot says she has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation.

"After respiratory symptoms, I took a test which confirmed that I was positive for covid. In isolation, I will adjust my schedule for the coming week," Bachelot wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening.

She added that she will give updates on her condition on a regular basis.

More Stories From World

