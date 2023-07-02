Open Menu

French Minister Says 45,000 Police Officers To Be Deployed On Saturday Night Due To Unrest

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 01:10 AM

French Minister Says 45,000 Police Officers to Be Deployed on Saturday Night Due to Unrest

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Around 45,000 police officers will be deployed tonight to ensure security in the regions in which the civil unrest is taking place, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday.

"The plan remains unchanged on the national territory: 45,000 police officers and gendarmes, gendarmerie helicopters, BRI, Raid and GIGN units are deployed. In Marseille and Lyon, we have significantly strengthened the forces, as we are sending five units of the mobile forces to Marseille and five units of the mobile forces to Lyon, as well as to Grenoble, so that we can fully restore public order," Darmanin told French broadcaster BFMTV.

On Friday, the riots were less intense, with the exception of Marseille and Lyon, the minister added.

He also noted that the average age of 2,000 people detained in France in connection with the riots was 17 years.

Earlier in the day, French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said that about 30% of the 2,400 rioters detained by the police were minors.

He recalled that parents whose children aged 13 and 14 participate in riots will face two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 Euros ($32,764).

On Tuesday, Nahel M. was shot dead in Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country.

Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injuries and detentions reported every day. French media said on Saturday, citing the interior ministry, that 1,311 were detained over the past night, including 406 in greater Paris. In addition, 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire, according to reports.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Riots Police Interior Ministry Interior Minister Mobile France Fine Traffic Grenoble Marseille Lyon Paris Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

1 hour ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

3 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

12 hours ago
Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

12 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From World