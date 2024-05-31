French Minister Says New Caledonia Capital 'under Control'
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) French security forces have regained control throughout New Caledonia's capital Noumea, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday, two weeks after deadly riots broke out in the Pacific territory.
Around 400 police had cleared 26 barricades and arrested 12 people in the Riviere-Salee district in the city's north, Darmanin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
It was "the last neighbourhood of Noumea that was not under control", he added.
Recent Stories
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
More Stories From World
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China from June 4-87 minutes ago
-
China awaits Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit as an ‘opportunity for greater development’: Fore ..7 minutes ago
-
Russia says it seized 880 sq km of Ukraine in 202417 minutes ago
-
Zelensky, in Stockholm, urges more arms for Ukraine: statement27 minutes ago
-
Claudia Sheinbaum: cool-headed scientist seeking to lead Mexico27 minutes ago
-
From cartels to cinema glory: five things about Mexico37 minutes ago
-
Humanitarian facilities in Rafah are forced to close ‘one after another’: UN57 minutes ago
-
Spain says rejects Israeli 'restrictions' on its Jerusalem consulate57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan conducts ‘Moavineen Orientation’ to enhance pilgrims’ facilitation in Mashahir57 minutes ago
-
Government Hajj Scheme: 42,763 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
NATO downplays Kremlin threat over US weapons as 5 killed in Kharkiv1 hour ago
-
Government Hajj Scheme: 42,763 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia1 hour ago