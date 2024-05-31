French minister says New Caledonia capital 'under control'

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) French security forces have regained control throughout New Caledonia's capital Noumea, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday, two weeks after deadly riots broke out in the Pacific territory.

Around 400 police had cleared 26 barricades and arrested 12 people in the Riviere-Salee district in the city's north, Darmanin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It was "the last neighbourhood of Noumea that was not under control", he added.