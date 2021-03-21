French Minister Says Targeted By Online Hatred, Including Death Threats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) French Citizenship Minister Marlene Schiappa on Saturday said she temporarily restricted her Twitter account after receiving death threats on the social platform.

"Political activity cannot be an excuse for attacks on the internet.

Because of the wave of cybercrime involving death threats, I filed a complaint and asked Twitter to act. Twitter was inactive, and I made my account private," Schiappa wrote on Twitter.

From now on, the access to tweets of the minister is reserved for those users who were subscribed to her profile before she closed it.