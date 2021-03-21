UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Minister Says Targeted By Online Hatred, Including Death Threats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 12:40 AM

French Minister Says Targeted By Online Hatred, Including Death Threats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) French Citizenship Minister Marlene Schiappa on Saturday said she temporarily restricted her Twitter account after receiving death threats on the social platform.

"Political activity cannot be an excuse for attacks on the internet.

Because of the wave of cybercrime involving death threats, I filed a complaint and asked Twitter to act. Twitter was inactive, and I made my account private," Schiappa wrote on Twitter.

From now on, the access to tweets of the minister is reserved for those users who were subscribed to her profile before she closed it.

Related Topics

Internet Twitter Citizenship

Recent Stories

PM's infected with COVID-19 before vaccination: As ..

28 minutes ago

Russia to Respond in Kind to Possible Expulsion of ..

28 minutes ago

Southern European countries show united front on m ..

28 minutes ago

PM's infected with COVID-19 before vaccination: As ..

32 minutes ago

Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of ..

32 minutes ago

Nawab of Junagadh meets ambassador of Palestine

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.