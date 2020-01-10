UrduPoint.com
French Minister Suggests Iran May Have Nuclear Weapons Within 2 Years If JCPOA Rolled Back

Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

Iran could potentially have access to nuclear weapons within two years if Tehran continues to roll back the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday

"If they continue to undermine the Vienna accords, then yes, within a fairly short timeframe, between one and two years, they could have access to a nuclear weapon, which is not an option," Le Drian said during an appearance on the RTL radio station.

On Friday, European foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in the Belgian capital of Brussels to discuss ways to salvage the JCPOA, which limits Iran's nuclear capabilities, that was signed in Vienna in 2015.

On Sunday, in the aftermath of the US drone attack that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Iran announced that it was discontinuing its remaining JCPOA obligations.

Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Tuesday that despite the JCPOA rollback, Tehran is not interesting in possessing nuclear weapons.

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and the so-called P5+1 countries, comprising Russia, China, France, the UK, the US plus Germany. The European Union is also a signatory of the deal that requires the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves, in return for sanctions relief. In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran.

