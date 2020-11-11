UrduPoint.com
French Mission To Perform Observation Flight Over Russia From Moscow Region Airfield

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:10 AM

French Mission to Perform Observation Flight Over Russia From Moscow Region Airfield

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) A French mission will carry out an observation flight over Russian territory on board an An-30 aircraft from the Kubinka airfield near Moscow, head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergey Ryzhkov said.

"On November 9-13, within the framework of the implementation of the international Treaty on Open Skies, the French mission will perform an observation flight over the territory of the Russian Federation on board an An-30 Romanian reconnaissance aircraft from the Kubinka airfield," Ryzhkov said.

During the flight along the agreed route, Russian specialists on board the observation aircraft will monitor strict observance of the agreed flight parameters and the use of the observation equipment under the treaty.

More Stories From World

