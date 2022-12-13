UrduPoint.com

French-Moroccan Ties Marked By Affection And Tensions

France and Morocco have a relatively relaxed post-colonial relationship but ties are still not without tensions that risk being exposed when their national football sides clash in a World Cup semi final in Qatar

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :France and Morocco have a relatively relaxed post-colonial relationship but ties are still not without tensions that risk being exposed when their national football sides clash in a World Cup semi final in Qatar.

The relationship France has with Morocco is not nearly as traumatic as with neighbouring Algeria, which fought Paris in a bloody seven-year War of Independence that scars both nations to this day.

But as in any post-colonial relationship, Morocco, which won independence in 1956, has its grievances with France, most notably over the question of visas.

Over a million Moroccans are believed to live in France and security forces will be on alert during the match Wednesday for any clashes like those in Brussels that marked Morocco's shock win over Belgium in the group stages.

There were exuberant scenes in central Paris on Saturday when Morocco overcame Portugal in the semi finals but only minor incidents were reported among the roughly 20,000 fans gathered amid a heavy police presence.

For Wednesday night, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told parliament that 5,000 police and security forces would be deployed in the Paris region, mainly on the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue, and a further 5,000 throughout the rest of France.

"The relationship between Morocco and France is not a replica of France's relationship with Algeria. The relationship is calmer," the Moroccan writer and political scientist Hassan Aourid told AFP.

"There are unquestionably segments of Moroccan society that have a very emotional relationship with France," he added.

