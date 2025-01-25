French Mother Sentenced To Life For Daughter's Starvation Death
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Montpellier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A French woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison for starving to death her daughter, who died of a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 13 after years of abuse.
The court in the southern city of Montpellier convicted Sandrine Pissarra, 54, of inflicting acts of torture and barbarity on her daughter Amandine.
She must serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, according to the terms of the sentence.
The verdict, the maximum sentence for the crime and in line with what prosecutors demanded, was agreed by a panel of three professional judges and six members of the public serving as a jury.
Pissarra's ex-partner, Jean-Michel Cros, 49, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for depriving Amandine of care.
His sentence, which carried no possibility of parole, was more severe than the 18 years demanded by prosecutors although he could have faced up to 30 years.
"I want to apologize to my children, that's all," said Pissarra earlier in the afternoon in her final statement. "I have nothing to add," said Cros.
When her daughter Amandine died on August 6, 2020, she weighed just 28 kilograms (62 Pounds) and was 1.55 metres (five feet and one inch) tall.
Amandine had suffered extreme weight and muscle loss as well as septicaemia, according to the medical report after her death.
She had also lost several teeth and had her hair pulled out. Amandine had been locked for weeks in a windowless storage room and deprived of food.
From a very young age, Amandine suffered blows -- including with brooms -- punches, kicks, hair pulling, repeated shouting, insults and jostling, prosecutor Jean-Marie Beney said.
For Pissarra, "domestic tyrant, dictator of the home, executioner of Amandine, there can only be one sentence -- a life term with a minimum of 20 years served in prison," said the prosecutor.
Recent Stories
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes
Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth
Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..
Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF
More Stories From World
-
SKorea prosecutors renew request for longer detention for impeached leader7 minutes ago
-
French mother sentenced to life for daughter's starvation death8 minutes ago
-
Trump visits North Carolina and California disaster zones27 minutes ago
-
Beached whales: Airbus grounds its massive Beluga cargo flights38 minutes ago
-
French mother sentenced to life for daughter's starvation death1 hour ago
-
Drifting mega-iceberg could threaten remote baby penguins1 hour ago
-
Putin says he is ready for talks with Trump on Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Serbians strike in protest at govt over fatal roof collapse1 hour ago
-
Orban threatens EU's Russia sanctions over Ukraine gas row1 hour ago
-
Croatians boycott shopping to protest high prices1 hour ago
-
Macron to visit Louvre after warning over visitor conditions2 hours ago
-
Record winds lash Ireland as Storm Eowyn brings chaos2 hours ago