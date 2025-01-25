Montpellier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A French woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison for starving to death her daughter, who died of a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 13 after years of abuse.

The court in the southern city of Montpellier convicted Sandrine Pissarra, 54, of inflicting acts of torture and barbarity on her daughter Amandine.

She must serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, according to the terms of the sentence.

The verdict, the maximum sentence for the crime and in line with what prosecutors demanded, was agreed by a panel of three professional judges and six members of the public serving as a jury.

Pissarra's ex-partner, Jean-Michel Cros, 49, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for depriving Amandine of care.

His sentence, which carried no possibility of parole, was more severe than the 18 years demanded by prosecutors although he could have faced up to 30 years.

"I want to apologize to my children, that's all," said Pissarra earlier in the afternoon in her final statement. "I have nothing to add," said Cros.

When her daughter Amandine died on August 6, 2020, she weighed just 28 kilograms (62 Pounds) and was 1.55 metres (five feet and one inch) tall.

Amandine had suffered extreme weight and muscle loss as well as septicaemia, according to the medical report after her death.

She had also lost several teeth and had her hair pulled out. Amandine had been locked for weeks in a windowless storage room and deprived of food.

From a very young age, Amandine suffered blows -- including with brooms -- punches, kicks, hair pulling, repeated shouting, insults and jostling, prosecutor Jean-Marie Beney said.

For Pissarra, "domestic tyrant, dictator of the home, executioner of Amandine, there can only be one sentence -- a life term with a minimum of 20 years served in prison," said the prosecutor.