UrduPoint.com

French Movie Star Jean-Paul Belmondo Dies At 88

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:10 PM

French Movie Star Jean-Paul Belmondo Dies at 88

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Famous French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died at age 88, French media reported on Monday, citing his lawyer.

What caused the death has not yet been revealed.

French President Emmanuel Macron honored the memory of the actor, calling him a "national treasure."

"He will remain Le Magnifique [The Magnificent] forever. Jean-Paul Belmondo was a national treasure, full of jokes and laughter, bold of speech and nimble of body, a magnificent hero and a familiar figure, a tireless brave heart and a magician of words. We all find ourselves in him," Macron wrote on Facebook.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's right-wing National Rally party, also expressed her condolences over the demise of the actor.

"Jean-Paul Belmondo... was a legendary actor and stunt player. With his demise we all lose a part of that old-fashioned French elegance, which cinema misses so much. What a sadness," Le Pen tweeted.

Belmondo was born on April 9, 1933, in the French town of Neuilly-sur-Seine to the family of Parisian sculptor Paul Belmondo. As a student, Belmondo struggled to decide between sports and acting. Having made up his mind, Belmondo entered the Conservatoire of Dramatic Arts in Paris, which paved the way for his future acting career.

Belmondo gained world fame from his roles in such movies as The Professional, Breathless, and Le Magnifique.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Sports Facebook France Student Died Paris April Family Media All From Sad

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

27 minutes ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

27 minutes ago
 Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

45 minutes ago
 US announces first American departures since Afgha ..

US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout

45 minutes ago
 US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus oppos ..

US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus opposition figures

45 minutes ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public is ..

DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public issues

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.