French Movie Star Jean-Paul Belmondo Dies at 88

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Famous French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died at age 88, French media reported on Monday, citing his lawyer.

What caused the death has not yet been revealed.

French President Emmanuel Macron honored the memory of the actor, calling him a "national treasure."

"He will remain Le Magnifique [The Magnificent] forever. Jean-Paul Belmondo was a national treasure, full of jokes and laughter, bold of speech and nimble of body, a magnificent hero and a familiar figure, a tireless brave heart and a magician of words. We all find ourselves in him," Macron wrote on Facebook.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's right-wing National Rally party, also expressed her condolences over the demise of the actor.

"Jean-Paul Belmondo... was a legendary actor and stunt player. With his demise we all lose a part of that old-fashioned French elegance, which cinema misses so much. What a sadness," Le Pen tweeted.

Belmondo was born on April 9, 1933, in the French town of Neuilly-sur-Seine to the family of Parisian sculptor Paul Belmondo. As a student, Belmondo struggled to decide between sports and acting. Having made up his mind, Belmondo entered the Conservatoire of Dramatic Arts in Paris, which paved the way for his future acting career.

Belmondo gained world fame from his roles in such movies as The Professional, Breathless, and Le Magnifique.